Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to SIUC professor, students and volunteers; thumbs down to state's finances

Thumbs up Scott Hamilton-Brehm, a microbiology professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, as well as students and volunteers at the university, for helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The State of Illinois contracted SIUC to produce 40,000 vials of viral transport medium, a solution used to transport swab specimens taken from prospective COVID-19 patients. That liquid houses swabs from suspected cases in vials containing the solution before capping, sealing and sending them to testing facilities. Obviously, the liquid is in high demand right now. "It's our duty to help any way we can. The State of Illinois asked for help and we're answering the call and saving lives," Hamilton-Brehm said in a story this week, adding that he is looking for volunteers experienced in laboratory protocols to help prepare more vials. Kudos to all that are helping out with this endeavor.
Thumbs down to what the pandemic is doing — and will do — to the state’s finances. On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration estimated that state revenues will come up billions of dollars shorter than expected this fiscal year and next because of COVID-19 — the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget revised revenue estimates say the state will experience a shortfall of at least $4.6 billion in revenue, which, coupled with short-term borrowing needed this fiscal year, means the next state budget will be $6.2 billion short. “Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain the lack of a state budget can cause, so let me just say up front, we will not go without a state budget. We will need to make extraordinarily difficult decisions on top of the difficult decisions that we’ve already made, but together, with the state legislature, we will make them and we will do so with an unswerving dedication to fairness,” Pritzker said Wednesday. Now, we all realize the current mess isn’t this governor’s fault — that’s on many, many previous administrations. But, something has to change after decades of mismanaged finances.
Thumbs up to the fact that a standalone Starbucks location is coming to Carbondale. The Starbucks would go between Yamato Steakhouse of Japan and Panda Express on East Main Street, and it is anticipated that it would be open by the beginning of the fall semester. “Even in the midst of this pandemic, the horrible economic toll it’s wreaking on our businesses, there’s still some good news to share,” said Carbondale’s Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell. It is indeed good news.
Thumbs up to John A. Logan basketball star Jayden Scrubb, who keeps piling up the accolades. Scrubb, who has reportedly signed with an agent and will enter the NBA draft, was named the National Basketball Coaches Association JUCO Player of the Year, as well as the top junior college player in the country by the NJCAA. Scrubb led Logan in points per game (21.9) and steals per game (1.5). Over the course of the season, Scrubb posted eight 30-point performances, including a season-high 38 points on Feb. 15 in a 93-83 win at Wabash Valley.
Thumbs up to the creation of Call4Calm, a free-of-charge emotional support text line in Illinois. Look, we all could use a little support these days. And this tool is just that. Call4Calm was launched by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Mental Health Division for Illinois residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19. Individuals who would like to speak with a mental health professional can text “TALK” to 55-2020; or for assistance in Spanish, text “HABLAR” to the same number, 55-2020. Call4Calm is free to use, and individuals will remain anonymous. Then, within 24 hours they will receive a call to provide support from a counselor at a local community mental health center. Don’t stay silent if you need to talk to somebody. Use this hotline.
