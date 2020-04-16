Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to SIUC professor, students and volunteers; thumbs down to state's finances

Thumbs up Scott Hamilton-Brehm, a microbiology professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, as well as students and volunteers at the university, for helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic . The State of Illinois contracted SIUC to produce 40,000 vials of viral transport medium, a solution used to transport swab specimens taken from prospective COVID-19 patients. That liquid houses swabs from suspected cases in vials containing the solution before capping, sealing and sending them to testing facilities. Obviously, the liquid is in high demand right now. "It's our duty to help any way we can. The State of Illinois asked for help and we're answering the call and saving lives," Hamilton-Brehm said in a story this week, adding that he is looking for volunteers experienced in laboratory protocols to help prepare more vials. Kudos to all that are helping out with this endeavor.

Thumbs down to what the pandemic is doing — and will do — to the state’s finances. On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration estimated that state revenues will come up billions of dollars shorter than expected this fiscal year and next because of COVID-19 — the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget revised revenue estimates say the state will experience a shortfall of at least $4.6 billion in revenue, which, coupled with short-term borrowing needed this fiscal year, means the next state budget will be $6.2 billion short. “Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain the lack of a state budget can cause, so let me just say up front, we will not go without a state budget. We will need to make extraordinarily difficult decisions on top of the difficult decisions that we’ve already made, but together, with the state legislature, we will make them and we will do so with an unswerving dedication to fairness,” Pritzker said Wednesday. Now, we all realize the current mess isn’t this governor’s fault — that’s on many, many previous administrations. But, something has to change after decades of mismanaged finances.