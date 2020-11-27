Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to staying home on Thanksgiving

Thumbs down to missing Thanksgiving with our extended families and friends. There's no way around it — it's just a bummer. On top of a year that has brought bummer after bummer. Just because we know it's the right thing to do, doesn't mean we have to like it. Thanksgiving was weird, and the holiday season is only going to get weirder. While we forego social activities and traditions that are usually bright spots of a given year, it can take a toll on our mental health. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Tuesday urged anyone who may be experiencing depression or mental health struggles to use the state's free emotional support text line. To contact a professional, text "talk" to 552020, or "hablar" en Español.

Thumbs up to everyone who decided to stay home for Thanksgiving this year. Stories, columns and editorials in this newspaper the last few weeks have included pleas from government leaders, hospital staff and your neighbors to forego the traditional big Thanksgiving get-together this year as COVID-19 cases spike in the region, the state and the nation. To those of you who made the difficult choice to stay away from family and friends outside of your household this holiday, thank you. Your sacrifice wasn't easy. But you did the right thing.