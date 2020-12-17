Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to the COVID-19 vaccine

Thumbs up, of course, to the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Southern Illinois. Doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer arrived here on Wednesday, just days after the FDA approved it for emergency use. Across the region, frontline health care workers started getting the shots on Wednesday. The vaccine is given in two doses 21 days apart, and obviously they are currently in short supply, so this is truly just the beginning of the end of the pandemic, as both Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week. This process is going to be long, and it's going to feel even longer for a virus-wary world. But the dim light shimmering at the end of the tunnel will only grow brighter as we move forward. For now, those of us who aren't first in line for vaccines will have to be patient. And that means continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing. But this week, we are all feeling a little more hopeful.