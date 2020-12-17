Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to the COVID-19 vaccine

Thumbs up, of course, to the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Southern Illinois. Doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer arrived here on Wednesday, just days after the FDA approved it for emergency use. Across the region, frontline health care workers started getting the shots on Wednesday. The vaccine is given in two doses 21 days apart, and obviously they are currently in short supply, so this is truly just the beginning of the end of the pandemic, as both Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week. This process is going to be long, and it's going to feel even longer for a virus-wary world. But the dim light shimmering at the end of the tunnel will only grow brighter as we move forward. For now, those of us who aren't first in line for vaccines will have to be patient. And that means continuing to wear masks and practice social distancing. But this week, we are all feeling a little more hopeful.
Thumbs down to the shutdown of Grand Tower Energy Center. Officials said operations at the plant have ceased, but offered few details. Jonathan Beach with Texas-based Rockland Capital, the company that manages the plant, told The Southern this week that the facility suffered some "significant mechanical failures" over the past two quarters. “The plant is currently in an extended outage and ownership is conducting a review of future options,” Beach said in an emailed statement to The Southern. Even Rep. Terri Bryant told The Southern she was having trouble reaching a company representative for more details, and it's not clear if the shutdown is temporary. Employees were made aware of the closure last week — learning that you're losing your job just before Christmas is a major blow. This stoppage also leaves Shawnee Community Unit School District No. 84 in limbo, as the plant's property taxes are the largest single funding source for the district.
Thumbs up to the grandstand lineup for next year's Du Quoin State Fair, which was released this past Friday. We are certainly hopeful that the fair will go on next year for many reasons. The lineup offers a little something for everyone: En Vogue, Ludacris, REO Speedwagon, Riley Green, Jamey Johnson and Ron White are a few of the artists who are set to perform. Tickets are on sale now, and if COVID-19 does cancel the event again next year, full refunds will be given. Our fingers are crossed that it will be safe to hold concerts next year. Until then, we'll be dreaming of singing along with some of our favorites in Du Quoin in 2021.
Thumbs down to ripple effects of the stoppage of prep basketball due to COVID-19. The pandemic is upending everything. For high school athletes, a deferred season is extremely sad. But one previously overlooked effect of the pandemic's pause on basketball is how the lack of games is impacting local radio stations who would have broadcast those games and the announcers who called them. Richard Blakely, who has been calling games for WXAN-FM in Ava for 38 years, told Bucky Dent: "I miss it drastically. I'm hurting. I'm miserable." WGGH-AM in Marion is replaying old games — a creative solution. But Tim Petrowich at WGGH-AM said revenue is down 20% for the first 11 months of 2020. "We're a locally owned station in a small media market, and when you take away the main revenue producer, it puts you in a crunch," he said. This year, there are things we all miss. We feel for all the athletes, fans and broadcasters who are missing basketball right now.
