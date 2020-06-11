Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Walker's Bluff agreements, SIH grants

Thumbs up to the Williamson County Board passing two agreements related to building a casino and resort at Walker’s Bluff. The first agreement spells out the details of the development of the casino resort and lists the parties involved in the development, which is required to be filed with the Illinois Gaming Commission. The second has to do with a road that needs to be built into Walker’s Bluff property in order for the addition of a casino and resort to happen. The road project, which is estimated at $10 million, will be funded through gaming revenues Williamson County will receive, and not through the county general fund or taxpayer dollars. “This comes at a time we need the revenue in the county. It’s a good day for Williamson County,” said County Board Chairman Jim Marlo. We couldn’t agree more, and can’t wait to see this project begin for Southern Illinois.
Thumbs up to the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation and its COVID-19 Relief Fund grants. The foundation created the SIH COVID-19 Relief Fund to help during the pandemic, because, according to SIH System Director for Community Health Angie Bailey, unemployment, poverty, food insecurity, access to care issues, transportation and financial barriers adversely affect the health of people in Southern Illinois. “We started the fund in mid-March when we recognized the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our community,” SIH Foundation Director Jill Gobert said. There were a total of 18 agencies in the lower 16 counties that received funding in the first round of application review. Each agency will receive $1,000 to address social determinants of health and other COVID-19 related needs. The application period is open for the second round of grants, and will be accepted through June 26.
Thumbs up to Carbondale native Courtlin Jabrae, who, through his music, is trying to do more for his community. “I need to get more involved in my community. Let’s do more for Carbondale,” Jabrae said in a story this week in The Southern. Jabrae, who has been making music since he went to Carbondale Community High School more than a decade ago, has received attention from BET as well as Vibe Magazine for his music. Jabrae has been releasing new songs and videos every week as part of his Jabrae Monday series. He described them as weekly check-ins with what’s been on his mind. This past week, Jabrae released a remix of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” which which became a protest anthem in the wake of Michael Brown’s 2014 death in Ferguson, Missouri. The week before, Jabrae did a remix of Eminem’s “Stan,” but, instead of the narrative following a fan writing to his favorite rapper, it’s Jabrae writing letters to the police.
Thumbs down to the fact that Southern Illinois Power Cooperative plans to retire its largest coal-fired generator on Lake of Egypt as early as this fall. The move is expected to save $125 million over a decade, but 26 of the plant’s 82 employees are expected to face layoffs. “It was — and is — a difficult decision. But my responsibility is to ensure the long-term viability of SIPC to benefit our member-owners, which ultimately benefit those 80,000 members. And the savings of $125 million over the next 10 years is significant and important to those 80,000 members,” said President and CEO Don Gulley. It’s never an easy decision to lay off workers, and we hate to see it happen, especially at a time when so many people are without work.
Thumbs up to the fact that Illinois is on pace to enter the next phase of reopening later this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement Wednesday, and added that he doesn’t expect a second surge of the virus in the fall as long as safety guidelines are followed. “If you go to the (Illinois Department of Public Health) website you'll see that every one of the metrics, every one of the metrics by which the epidemiologists say we should be measuring our progress is going in the right direction. Every one of them, and it's because of what everybody has done across the state,” he said. And, he’s right. If we can keep following the rules best we can, we’ll stay on track. We’re doing our part, and it looks like we can see light at the end of the tunnel.
