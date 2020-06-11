Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to Walker's Bluff agreements, SIH grants

Thumbs up to the fact that Illinois is on pace to enter the next phase of reopening later this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement Wednesday, and added that he doesn’t expect a second surge of the virus in the fall as long as safety guidelines are followed. “If you go to the (Illinois Department of Public Health) website you'll see that every one of the metrics, every one of the metrics by which the epidemiologists say we should be measuring our progress is going in the right direction. Every one of them, and it's because of what everybody has done across the state,” he said. And, he’s right. If we can keep following the rules best we can, we’ll stay on track. We’re doing our part, and it looks like we can see light at the end of the tunnel.