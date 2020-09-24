Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to WDBX, flu shots; Thumbs down to continued virus spread

Thumbs up to the legacy of Gale Sayers, a former Southern Illinois University athletic director and Chicago Bear, who died Wednesday at age 77. "Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game's most exciting players," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, as reported by The Associated Press. According to The Southern's story on Thursday, Sayers faced challenges managing SIU's athletics, but was part of what Mike Reis, voice of the Salukis, called "one of the biggest moments in Saluki history." That was Mark Hemphill Day in September of 1980, which honored Hemphill, who suffered a severe spinal injury during the 1979 season. The event raised more than $30,000 to help with his rehab expenses. Sayers also helped to start the SIU Hall of Fame — part of his local legacy that will live forever.

Thumbs up to flu shots. Now is the time to get yours. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone older than 6 months gets a flu vaccine, and it's particularly important for anyone 65 or older and those with immunodeficiencies and chronic illness. It's especially important this year for all of us, because, as Southern Illinois Healthcare internal medicine specialist Dr. Benjamin Collie told The Southern: “This year it is most important to get the vaccine because of the pandemic. You wouldn’t want to deal with both of these at once." Protect yourself and your community. Get your flu shot.

Thumbs up to WDBX 91.1 FM, our community radio station, which met the pandemic's challenges with ingenuity and creativity. Station manager Kendall Boysen told The Southern that DJs and hosts made shows from home and sent them in to be aired through online servers. "(I) wanted to provide a way for them to continue to do what they wanted to do," Boysen said. "I didn't want to take that away and shut the doors and put on some sort of elevator music." It would have been the easy path to do just that. We are impressed with Boysen — and all the WDBX DJs and hosts — for transitioning to this disconnected, work-from-home world. And, we know how hard it is: We've done the same for our own "The Southern Radio Hour," which airs on WDBX.

