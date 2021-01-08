Voice of The Southern: We are better than this

Let’s call it what it is — a mob action, a riot, an act of sedition. A group of rioters inspired and encouraged by the ongoing fiery post-election rhetoric from President Donald Trump, both from his public appearances and his ongoing clusters of tweets, invaded the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

For the first time since the British accomplished the feat during the War of 1812, invaders breached the seat of our democratic government. While those outside backed the invasion by saying they were marching on “the people’s house,” the violent mob inside was showing contempt with destruction, demolition and theft. A woman was shot inside the Capitol, the first shooting in the building since 1958. She died from her injuries. A Capitol Police officer also has died of injuries he sustained during the melee — bringing the death toll as a result of the violent conflict to five.

This was not making America great again.

We are better than this.

There’s no equivalency argument this time of “there are bad people on both sides.” All involved in destruction of federal property or assault on law enforcement officers should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

That’s what the president tweeted in July, at least.