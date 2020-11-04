Voice of The Southern: We will move forward

This editorial is being published together with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.

Of all the pre-election predictions, we are living through the one that inevitably frustrates the most citizens.

Among several things we don’t know after voting on Tuesday, the presidency remains undecided. In other contests, we’re seeing the exact definition of political spin as victories are being declared prematurely and those trailing in races are cautioning about the number of uncounted and unreported ballots remain.

Hours before “yes”-backers ultimately conceded, early morning emails from organizations supporting and opposing Illinois' graduated income tax amendment were prime examples, with the opponents claiming a repudiation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and supporters comforting their side with the “uncounted ballots” mantra.

Don’t underestimate the importance and potential of absentee and early voting ballots. All around the United States, records were set in early voting. Different states have different laws and regulations about tallying those votes, and the true wild card is the court system. Legal challenges began before Tuesday, and will continue long after. In addition, some court orders are being ignored altogether.