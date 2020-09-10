Voice of The Southern: What we're supposed to be

There’s no denying that President Bush was a lightning rod for criticism during his eight years in office, but he never stood taller than in those days following the attack on the Twin Towers. The nation needed someone to rally around. Someone to supply the right amount of American pride, yet a pride tempered by reality and compassion.

Fast forward to today, and it’s safe to say those lessons Bush taught us have faded.

Sure, it’s here in bits and pieces — a little here, a little there. Patriotism is alive and well in the United States. Since the attack on the Twin Towers, it seems American flags have been omnipresent. But, we need to remember the entirety of what President Bush showed us.

The past couple of years have been tough on our resolve. There have been numerous terrorist acts that have tried to tear the people of this country apart. And, it seems we have drifted away from some of the core concepts of America.

You know the acts we’re talking about. There’s no need to recap all the negativity this country has endured in the past several years.

Bush finished his speech on that fateful day with this: