Voice of The Southern: What we're supposed to be

Editor's Note: This editorial originally ran Sept. 11, 2016, in The Southern.
“A great people has been moved to defend a great nation. Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve. America was targeted for attack because we're the brightest beacon for freedom and opportunity in the world. And no one will keep that light from shining. Today, our nation saw evil — the very worst of human nature — and we responded with the best of America. With the daring of our rescue workers, with the caring for strangers and neighbors who came to give blood and help in any way they could.”
— President George Bush, in his speech after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks
Sept. 11, 2001, was a dark day in our history. Only Dec. 7, 1941, the attack on Pearl Harbor is comparable.
But, like they say, it’s always darkest before dawn.
There’s no need to recap what happened that Tuesday morning in New York. But, what happened afterward was a show of American resolve.
This nation came together like it has never done before. We rallied, bringing people together from disparate backgrounds.
There’s no denying that President Bush was a lightning rod for criticism during his eight years in office, but he never stood taller than in those days following the attack on the Twin Towers. The nation needed someone to rally around. Someone to supply the right amount of American pride, yet a pride tempered by reality and compassion.
Fast forward to today, and it’s safe to say those lessons Bush taught us have faded.
Sure, it’s here in bits and pieces — a little here, a little there. Patriotism is alive and well in the United States. Since the attack on the Twin Towers, it seems American flags have been omnipresent. But, we need to remember the entirety of what President Bush showed us.
The past couple of years have been tough on our resolve. There have been numerous terrorist acts that have tried to tear the people of this country apart. And, it seems we have drifted away from some of the core concepts of America.
You know the acts we’re talking about. There’s no need to recap all the negativity this country has endured in the past several years.
Bush finished his speech on that fateful day with this:
“This is a day when all Americans from every walk of life unite in our resolve for justice and peace. America has stood down enemies before, and we will do so this time. None of us will ever forget this day, yet we go forward to defend freedom and all that is good and just in our world.”
No, the attacks of 9/11 did not break the United States of this country, but they have had negative effects.
We, as a nation, have not succumbed to foreign powers, but we have, in too many instances, turned against ourselves.
Too many of us seem to have forgotten that within a week of the attacks President Bush appeared at the Islamic Center in Washington. Again, he uttered some of the most profound, most healing words of his presidency, “Like the good folks standing with me, the American people were appalled and outraged at last Tuesday’s attacks. And so were Muslims all across the world. Both Americans and Muslim friends and citizens, tax-paying citizens, and Muslims in nations were just appalled and could not believe what we saw on our TV screens … The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace. These terrorists don’t represent peace. They represent evil and war.”
In light of the political mood in our country today these words seem almost foreign.
As a people, as a country, we need to get back to believing that America is stronger because of its diversity, its acceptance of religious liberty. Stop the hate. We need to regain our bearings, be proud of the liberties guaranteed in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
It shouldn’t take a national tragedy to bring the people of this country together. We should want to do it. It’s who we are — or, at least who we are supposed to be.
