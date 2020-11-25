Voice of The Southern: What we're thankful for

This editorial is being published together with Lee Enterprises' Illinois newspapers.

Setting aside a day to give thanks is one of our country's finest traditions. We should share pride in this day, and ponder the things for which we all — every race, every gender, every nationality, every religion — are thankful.

Things are different this year, of course. A significant number of us are foregoing our tradition of large family gatherings and opting for a downsized version of the holiday. We’re not mapping out plans for a Black Friday shopping charge. COVID-19 long ago eliminated any possibility of an area football team playing for a high school state championship.

Some things won’t change, however. Thanksgiving is a day for indulgence, and many of us will overdose on food and/or football. But here's hope all of us are able to take a break from whatever is occupying our attention and ponder some of the things for which we're thankful.

• Family and friends. Taking either for granted is easy. Especially now, remember them, and don't be afraid to remind them how you feel. Just think of how you feel when someone randomly checks in on you. You can give dozens of people that same feeling with just a call, email, text or note saying “Hi, I am thankful for you.”