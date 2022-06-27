Enjoy unlimited access to thesouthern.com, courtesy of First Southern Bank

Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering UNLIMITED ACCESS to thesouthern.com from June 28 – July 4 for all members of our community. First Southern Bank is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

With a great partner like First Southern Bank, we can provide unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the Fourth of July holiday.

Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like First Southern Bank.

Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

Thank you to First Southern Bank for making this access possible for our readers. We wish you a happy and safe 4th of July.

Michael Distelhorst

Distelhorst is president of The Southern and director of local sales and marketing.

