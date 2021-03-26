Guest View: Conservatism at the Crossroads

American conservatives face irrelevancy and division in their ranks. Traditional conservatism, the credo of “rock-ribbed” Republicans, has faded. Americans forget the post-war conservative presidents such as Dwight Eisenhower, the World War II general, and Ronald Reagan, who demanded Mikhail Gorbachev “tear down this wall” between East and West Berlin.

Instead, far-rightists, evangelical Christians, and extremist rabble-rousers are driving the Republican agenda, forcing unanimity against the Democrats, whose candidate, the aging Joe Biden, defeated their idol, Donald Trump, in November by more than seven million votes. The core values of real conservatism, standing ardently for free enterprise and individual rights and beliefs along with responsible global leadership, are lost in a battle for party unanimity. Old-time conservatives, pillars of mainline churches and communities, may not like what they see but go along with the firebrands in the interests of recovering lost power and leadership.

At the heart of the conservative dilemma is Trump, whose appeal over extreme elements is messianic. Rightists worship Trump as an iconic figure, the answer to their dreams of defying not only the Democratic Party but a galaxy of intellectuals, professors, columnists, and think-tankers who deride them as know-nothings, as upstarts, below them socially and intellectually.