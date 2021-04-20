Guest View: Microaggression, Isolated Hate, and Systemic Racism

Although the frequency of overt racism-related incidents declined until 2016, the U.S. saw an uptick in blatant race-based bigotry and hate incidents in the past few years. The killings of Michael Brown in Missouri, George Floyd in Minnesota, the death of a 75-year-old Asian American man in Oakland, California, and other deaths and injuries of Blacks and other people of color repeatedly brought national attention to systemic, institutional, and interpersonal racism. Since the summer of 2020 people have recognized the double-pandemics facing our country and beyond — Coronavirus and racism.

So, what do we do about it?

As a society, we should start by trying to better understand what constitutes microaggression and hate incidents, like the ones mentioned above. Conceptions and perceptions of these acts vary widely. Some argue microaggressions reflect that people of color are too quick to be triggered. Calling out microaggressions, to some, suggests the “perpetrators” are racist and bad, and undoubtedly puts people on the defensive.