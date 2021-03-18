Leonard Pitts Jr.: Republicans considers ballots more dangerous than bullets

On the issue of guns, John Kavanagh has a record unblemished by sanity.

Indeed, a scroll through Vote Smart, the nonpartisan, nonprofit voter information clearinghouse, suggests the Arizona state lawmaker has never met a pro-gun measure he didn't like. That includes bills authorizing concealed carry in public buildings, firearms sales without background checks and even one prohibiting the state from keeping records on gun owners.

So, yes, the man loves guns. The man thinks everybody should have access to guns.

But he doesn't think everybody should vote.

Your modern Republican, you see, considers ballots more dangerous than bullets. "There's a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans," Kavanagh told CNN last week. "Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they're willing to risk fraud. Republicans are more concerned about fraud, so we don't mind putting security measures in that won't let everybody vote -- but everybody shouldn't be voting ..."

You may read that over again if you wish, but it won't become less ugly. And if you're unclear on who the "everybody" is that shouldn't be voting, well . . . welcome to America. Hope you enjoy your visit. If you get down to Miami, be sure to try the stone crabs.