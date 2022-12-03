Guest View | Roger K. Lyons: I support a national park

I have been following the articles and letters published in The Southern regarding the support of some citizens for the transfer of The Shawnee National Forest from the U.S. Department of Agriculture/ Forest Service to the U.S. Department of Interior/Park Service.

I am in support of that transfer which could establish a National Park here in our heartland, promote a Climate Preserve and stimulate the region’s economy. So far, much of the discussion has focused on trees, as of course it should. Without trees there is no forest. But beyond our National Forest woodland of 290,000 acres, our area is characterized by many other geographical and historical features as well. Within our National Forest and its surrounding area are many native American/indigenous peoples’ sites including “Indian Kitchen”/Lusk Creek Wilderness Area, Millstone Bluff, petroglyphs there and north of the Illinois 3 intersection with the Keller Highway, south of Ava. Near that intersection is also an ancient burial mound, within the flood-land plain of the Kaskaskia people whose reserved lands were finally located west of Murphysboro, near Sand Ridge. We have remnants of stone forts and The Trail of Tears east of Golconda. Glen O. Jones Lake features a statue of Tecumseh. One can drive on Illinois 145 (near Big Bay) through the ancient mile-wide river bed of the Ohio River (within view from Millstone Bluff).

For persons interested in indigenous peoples’ history and culture, our features are also within driving distance/time from Angel Mounds and Sugar Loaf Mound near Evansville, Indiana, and Cahokia Mounds near Collinsville. Beside the many bluffs and canyons, from Little Grand Canyon and Inspiration Point, to Draper’s and Wildcat Bluffs, to The Garden of the Gods and Rim Rock, we also have a natural arch near Pomona. We have many impressive waterfalls and streams, lakes and ponds. We have an ancient cypress swamp and Wetlands throughout the Cache River basin. Our area is a seasonal fly-way for migratory birds. We have the second highest point in Illinois, Williams Hill. Near Eichorn we even have a volcano, Hick’s Dome.

These many geographical and historical features in Southern Illinois, and more, require protection, preservation and promotion. The U.S. Forest Service simply cannot provide that, nor is it established to provide that, despite its efforts to cultivate our woodlands. The U.S. Department of Interior/Park Service would be the ideal preserver of our unique natural and historical resources, and the best interpreter and educator of them to the tens of thousands of visitors who would travel to and through Southern Illinois, and our future Shawnee National Park.