I call on white, Black, Latino, Mexican, Asian, Native Americans, etc. and all citizens of the U.S. to realize that we cannot find unity until we can come to an agreement to find peace among us. Please ask yourself, neighbor, family, church member, child, grandchild, or friend if they feel that our United States is strong enough to endure the current political movements, civil unrest, and pandemic that is now conflicting America? If some of those folks responded negative then that may be their reflection and your opportunity to give a positive response to educate those willing to listen about the history of the many devastating illnesses, wars, and depression eras that our United States have survived. North, Central, and South America has been a part of this world for a long time. The U.S. and our government standards of liberty and freedom that we enjoy today are only a minute small particle of time since creation. Can we continue to enjoy the moments or should we destroy the opportunity to continue?