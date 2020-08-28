Ironic
To the Editor:
I find it a bit ironic that the same day I read the editorial from Seth Whitehead, executive director of the Illinois Petroleum Resources Board, I also read about signs of climate disaster.
In California, two of the worst wildfires in the state’s history took place simultaneously, scorching more than a million acres of land. On the Gulf Coast, residents of Louisiana and Texas braced for an unprecedented double-hurricane event churned up by exceptionally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura made landfall this week after leading to deadly floods in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Mumbai was hit by a year’s worth of rain in the space of a month this summer. Higher-than-average rainfalls in the past weeks led to destruction from central Europe to the Turkish Black Sea coast to southern China.
And yet Mr. Whitehead advises us to turn our back on these events and continue to use carbon based energy without a thought of what this will lead to.
Hugh Stempfley
Marion
To the Editor:
While expressing yourself, then please respect yourself and others whom may need your help. Our United States of America was built on strong beliefs that “do unto others that you would like them to do unto you.” Our country is being divided each day by political Democrats, Republicans, Tea Party, Green Party, etc. When each of us start respecting and expressing ourselves and protecting ourselves as a nation then the great divide will fail and our country will become whole again.
I call on white, Black, Latino, Mexican, Asian, Native Americans, etc. and all citizens of the U.S. to realize that we cannot find unity until we can come to an agreement to find peace among us. Please ask yourself, neighbor, family, church member, child, grandchild, or friend if they feel that our United States is strong enough to endure the current political movements, civil unrest, and pandemic that is now conflicting America? If some of those folks responded negative then that may be their reflection and your opportunity to give a positive response to educate those willing to listen about the history of the many devastating illnesses, wars, and depression eras that our United States have survived. North, Central, and South America has been a part of this world for a long time. The U.S. and our government standards of liberty and freedom that we enjoy today are only a minute small particle of time since creation. Can we continue to enjoy the moments or should we destroy the opportunity to continue?
My sincere wishes are that all Americans have the motive and courage to protect and support America in this time of need. If America had a foreign country or nation trying to overthrow and destroy America, where will you be? It appears that many are attempting to destroy America from within. Please examine yourself, express yourself, and respect yourself. America needs all of us to unite yesterday, today, tomorrow, and many years for our future.
Michael L. Duncan
Murphysboro
To the Editor:
Did renewable energy cause California’s rolling blackouts on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15? No, said the state’s grid operator. “Renewable energy did not cause the rotating outages,” read an Aug. 19 letter to California Gov. Newsom, signed by the leaders of the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Independent System Operator, and the California Energy Commission.
What did cause the outages? This will have to be studied in the coming months, though there are some culprits suggested in the letter, including out-of-state natural gas power plants. During a regional heat wave, other states refused to give up their energy during peak times to meet California’s demand.
More importantly, what caused the historic heat wave? Californians’ electricity usage has increased with the temperatures this summer. Temperatures which will continue to rise as we continue to misrepresent, deny, and distract from the real problem: ending greenhouse gas emissions.
From 1971 to 2000, there were on average eleven 100-degree-plus days per year in Carbondale. Without taking action, this could increase to approximately 60 days by 2036 (Union of Concerned Scientists, “Killer Heat in the United States,” 2019). Forty-nine more days in which access to air conditioning, disproportionate among our most vulnerable, could be a life-saver.
The problem is going to get worse, and won’t simply disappear because we ignore it. Fossil fuel promoters who cite concerns about the cost of energy have happily taken our money for decades. Obscure utility bill fees hide polluter bailouts, toxic cleanup, and political corruption. Have we finally had enough?
Caitlin York
Urbana
To the Editor:
To the average American voter, politics as a whole has a timeline of one month equaling a year, and a year is that of a decade where our memory is concerned. But, there is an exception to this rule, and that is abortion.
Since the election of Donald Trump, I’ve seen several interviews prior to his announcement to run for president and none of them ever mentioned this subject. If anyone has a video or newspaper article, I would very much like to see it.
I’m not here to argue one way or another as to when life is conceived. No, my emphasis is on the children that are here now. We still have children locked up in cages in the southwest whose crime was to be brought here by parents looking for a better life. Of course, there were a few trying to avoid criminal prosecution from their native country. There’s a good chance that many of these kids will never be reunited with their parents. There is absolutely no legitimate argument for this.
We now have millions of parents facing the dilemma of deciding to send their kids back to school knowing that it’s not a matter of if, but when, this virus will take hold among the students and their classmates. Which in turn, could infect their grandparents and family members susceptible to this unpredictable plague.
According to Dr. Trump, everything will be OK because young people are particularly immune to COVID-19.
Although, according to the scientist: Keep them home for a few months and everyone wear masks and work together to get this under control (like with many other countries).
Last, but certainly not least, Trump, at a July 23 news conference, wanted to wish Jeffrey Epstein’s screener and groomer of underage girls for his sex trade, “well wishes” during her court battle.
I’ve never hidden the fact that I’m a lifelong Democrat. My father was a Union steward, my mother and sister were Democratic election judges. But I can say emphatically that if Trump was a Democrat, which he claimed to be before his opportunistic about face, I would be voting Republican for the first time.
To all Republicans reading this: If you want to keep your party alive, just think about the children I’ve mentioned. They will remember this time in the future when it’s their turn.
Daryl Ice
Benton
