To the Editor: Biden's Christmas message was dark and negative
To the Editor:

I just tuned in to President-elect Joe Biden's Christmas message to America and after about 10 minutes I became ill and had to turn it off. Never in all the presidential messages I have heard in my 80 years have I heard a message so filled with dark, negative speaking points. Not sure if he had any thing good to say because I just could not watch any more and turned it to another channel.

It just came off as an entire speech meant to show more hate toward our current President Donald Trump, and one would have to be an idiot not to realize that.

Bob Hennessey

Johnston City

