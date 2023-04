Those who wish may support Children's Miracle Network and Mount Vernon Walmart Supercenter 224 by buying popcorn for $8 all flavors and pork chop dinners including snack and drink for $10 each. You may contact our leader and Front End Team Lead Susan Beard on Facebook or calling 618-244-7119. You may contact me at rwbsmb76@gmail.com, or texting or calling 618-713-5478. I really, really appreciate your support. Thank you so much, Southern Illinois.