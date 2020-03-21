Voice of the Reader: A better place


To the Editor:

Southern Illinois is made up of many, many small towns scattered around the region. In each one, there are a few people who devote their time to help their town be a better place. Murphysboro is one of those towns and is fortunate to have several people who try to make a difference by devoting their time to city projects.

In Murphysboro, there is a couple who move behind the scenes to aid in making Murphysboro a better place or to keep its celebrations alive and well. They are not just into one project but in many in order to provide stimulation for those projects.

There are those who would say that they can do all of these things because they are well off, but there are many more well off people who contribute hardly anything.

I am, of course speaking of Paula and Scott Maloney. Murphysboro should be proud and happy to have this pair who contribute so much of their time and effort to their city.

Winston Churchill summed it up best when he said, "What is the use of living if it is not to make this a better place in which to live ... "

Larry Mittendorf

Murphysboro

