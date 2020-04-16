Voice of the Reader: A celebration unlike any other

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed on Wednesday, April 22. What began in 1970 as a series of teach-ins helped mobilize citizens all over the world to demand protections for our shared land, air and water, and advocacy continues to this day.

Earth Day 2020 will be unlike any other. Most observances, including those in Carbondale, are going virtual as we find creative new ways of connecting in this time of COVID-19. Earth Day participants will be learning about and speaking up for those most impacted by climate change — the poor and people of color. These same communities are also most at risk for COVID-19 infection and can least afford to shelter in place.

As a person of faith, it is important to me to work for justice. As we’ve seen during this time of sheltering in place, society can quickly respond to crisis. It is my hope that we will take seriously the need to change our behaviors in light of the climate crisis, too. We are all connected, and when some in our community suffer, we all suffer. This global pandemic has shown us that it will take a united effort to fight infection, and it will take this same effort to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.