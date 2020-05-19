Voice of the Reader: A challenge
To the Editor:

There is an environmental truth that needs to be made very clear: Climate change, the plastic disaster, and habitat destruction are not the problems. They are just symptoms of the real disease — our consumptive model of civilization.

The news should make this point clear and folks in the know should be starting just about every conversation with, "Hey, you know we gotta start using way less of just about everything." But most of the talk is about the symptoms of a sick system (which also include poverty, drug addictions, depression/suicide, and gun violence). We fixate on programs aimed at the symptoms and really only fight the vaunted and cancerous ‘American way of life’ with aspirin and band-aids.

The question is: Who among the environmentalists and conservationists, forget the "deniers" and the "drill, baby, drill" folks, but who among us is doing significantly more than mostly talking the talk of sustainability?’ I know I’m not doing enough. But I am a work in progress.

The reward for doing more to use less, of course, is the peace of mind and credibility that come from leading by example. Because if we’re not doing enough, who will?

So, I challenge my conservation/eco/environmental friends to swiftly and meaningfully begin to divest from this failing version of civilization and lead by example with lifestyles that speak louder than words. Because talk is cheap and programs alone won’t save us.

Mike Baltz

Carbondale

