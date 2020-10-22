Voice of the Reader: A chance to survive

To the Editor:

Regarding your recommendation to vote for the tax amendment in the November ballot:

With respect, we who live the southern third of the state take great exception to your characterization of how this amendment will help our region. Instead of improving our community with funds coming from those to the north of us, we see more and more taxes taken from us to fund social programs for our urban centers — programs that the state cannot afford, given its continuing budget crisis.

We do not have great expectations for any of this to circle back to even keep us at a status quo without further tax increases. It is apparent that your perspective is shaped by your being located in an university town, where there is less respect for people who work long and hard, live on a budget, and plan their expenses around their own incomes.