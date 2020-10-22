Voice of the Reader: A chance to survive

To the Editor:
Regarding your recommendation to vote for the tax amendment in the November ballot:
With respect, we who live the southern third of the state take great exception to your characterization of how this amendment will help our region. Instead of improving our community with funds coming from those to the north of us, we see more and more taxes taken from us to fund social programs for our urban centers — programs that the state cannot afford, given its continuing budget crisis.
We do not have great expectations for any of this to circle back to even keep us at a status quo without further tax increases. It is apparent that your perspective is shaped by your being located in an university town, where there is less respect for people who work long and hard, live on a budget, and plan their expenses around their own incomes.
Instead, this state's vision — and the one you are a proponent for — is simply one aimed at taxing these simple, honest people to fund what politicians need to ensure there is a state-supported society that will vote for them into perpetuity. Maybe this tax sounds good with the euphemistic spin you and other marketers are selling it as, but this amendment will ultimately force pensioners, small businesses, and nonunion people to relocate to more fair and fiscally responsible states, further burdening those who remain in this bankrupt state.
We must vote no for the future to give Illinois a chance to survive!
Gabrielle DeMoulin
Columbia
