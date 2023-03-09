I have followed the Choate series regarding the history of client abuse. Today, the Southern reported that a “repurposing” will take place there. I had hopes that would occur until I got to the end of the article when those from State Department of Human Services who have recommended corrective action said replacing those in charge, who had felony abuse misconduct charges dismissed, have been reinstated and are in charge again rather than bring on some fresh thinking and proper attitudes. I think a change in administration is best for the clients.