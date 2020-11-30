Voice of the Reader: A correction

In my letter about the two-party state and electoral reform, you wrote the phrase "The First: the past," when I had actually submitted "The first past the post." This is a major problem because the phrase I submitted actually refers to the technical term of our country's method of conducting elections, and it is important that it is recognized as such for the purposes of clarity and factual recognition. Thank you for your consideration, and for having the independence and integrity to publish my letter despite its criticism of the ruling two-party state.