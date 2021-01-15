 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: A crossroads
Voice of the Reader: A crossroads

To the Editor:

Make no mistake. What occurred at the Capitol Building is not representative of democracy. It's a manifestation of a misguided ideology that freedom is under attack, thereby justifying such drastic actions. What's under attack is decency. What's under attack is civility. Indeed, what's under attack are our institutions, which historically have made our nation that shining example for the world to emulate. I submit to you that we are in jeopardy of forfeiting our preeminent status as the world's greatest democracy. Depending on who you speak with, we have already been supplanted.

Sadly, I've seen many social media posts that condoned the storming of our Capitol. While many of the same folks condemned the George Floyd protests of the summer, somehow the aforementioned actions of the so-called silent majority are okay. By the way, the perceived grievances of the silent majority are a result of profiteers, who thrive on division. They will have you think that the natural order of things is in jeopardy. Or, their way of life is somehow threatened by whatever boogeyman is fashionable to malign.

We have arrived at a crossroads in this country. For too long, reason has taken a back seat to irrationality. The politics of fear has a stranglehold on our nation. And it has done almost irreparable harm. The Capitol incident is one of the many symptoms of that. It’s now up to moderate voices to provide the cure. We are the United States of America. Let’s act like it!

Angelo Hightower

Marion

