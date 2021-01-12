 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: A disgrace
Voice of the Reader: A disgrace

To the Editor:

Congressman Bost,

You are a disgrace, a disgrace to the office you hold, a disgrace to the uniform you once wore, and most especially a disgrace to the oath to the Constitution that you swore to uphold.

You supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's absurdly unconstitutional suit to subvert the democratic will of the American people, which provided succor to America's anti-democratic adversaries and further perpetuated the already dangerous divides among Americans.

Now you have supported an effort in the Congress to overturn a democratically held election that produced a clear result verified by all levels of the state governments responsible and upheld in the courts in scores of lawsuits. Your pathetic excuse that you are just trying to verify the election results is just that — pathetic. You have spent four years supporting and enabling the man responsible for inciting the attack on the Capitol of our country. You don't get to say the violence is "unacceptable and un-American" after spending the last two months supporting the president's lies about the legitimacy of the election that stoked the mob.

You are well out of your depth in your current job. The sooner you are leave it, the better for your constituents and the safety of our democracy. If you had a shred of honor you would resign.

Richard Thomas

Makanda

