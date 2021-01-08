 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: A failure of leadership
To the Editor:

Rep. Bost’s condemnation of the in-house insurgency that took place on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 comes too late to absolve him of complicity in this seditious action. Like Pontius Pilate washing his hands to symbolize his innocence of the mayhem that followed, his remarks come too little and too late.

Although swearing multiple times to uphold and defend the Constitution as both a marine and as a House member, Bost has mistaken his allegiance to a mob boss for that of the Constitution. By his actions he has shown himself to be one of many enablers allowing Trump Inc. to intimidate, threaten, lie and incite violence to remain in power. He remains a proud supporter of a president whose four years of failed leadership transformed our nation into a family-operated kleptocracy.

To the misfortune of those of us who live in his district, our representative has demonstrated to his constituencies a failure of leadership and, worse, a failure of character.

John S. Haller Jr.

Carbondale

