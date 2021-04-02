Voice of the Reader: A good 'investment'

To the Editor:

When I was a young adult, I thought it was "cool" to play pick-up basketball games wearing low-cut tennis shoes. As a result, I sprained my right ankle numerous times and now it is very weak. Thankfully, a local foot doctor fashioned a lace-up "boot" for me to wear inside my shoe. It was a good investment, even a "God-send", as it provides great support for my ankle.

Since I have been retired for many years, I often in warm weather "harvest" aluminum cans from the country roadsides near our home. A couple of years ago, I purchased a "gopher" from a local store. It was a great investment, since it prevents bending down to retrieve cans hundreds of times each season.

The best "investment" I ever made, however, was on Oct. 4, 1973, the day I became a Christian. I simply acknowledged that I was a sinner, believed that Jesus paid the penalty for my sin, and confessed (in the presence of a compassionate preacher) that Jesus was my Savior.

By Him, I received forgiveness for my sin, a peace that passes understanding and His promise of eternal life. He has blessed me with His Presence daily and given me the abilities to carry out His purposes for my life. I don't know how anyone can live without Him.