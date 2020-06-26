Voice of the Reader: A kick in the gut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

"A $30 million kick in the gut" for Southern Illinois, so sayeth Terri Bryant of Murphysboro (in The Southern Illinoisan story titled "'A kick in the gut': Local officials are disappointed the Grand American will not be held in Sparta in 2020").

Then she was further quoted as saying, "It would be totally different if no one had shown an ability to mitigate the risk." We do have ways to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 coming in greater strength to our region and we have been very successful in mitigating the threat thus far. In the same item, dated June 18, 2020, the representative goes on to say that she and some others had worked out a plan that she, "thought was thorough, and ensured the safety of everyone, competitors and spectators."

The "plan" does not speak to something that seems to work quite well in many areas — quarantine. Would all competitors, judges, spectators be required to be quarantined for 14 days if they traveled to the area from outside Southern Illinois? From some of the states that are seeing a spike in the virus like Texas and Florida and Arizona? How about folks from other nations, as we know this is an international event.