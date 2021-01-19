Voice of the Reader: A lie is a lie

To the Editor:
In the years following the First World War, an antisemitic “stab-in-the-back” conspiracy theory was used by right-wing extremists to explain how Jews allied with communists and other insidious foreign interests were responsible for the defeat of the German homeland. The evilness of this lie, repeated again and again by Adolf Hitler, fueled the German psyche until it became mainstream thinking. Although untrue, the lie catapulted Hitler into power, and kept him there. This same lie eventually metastasized into the Holocaust with the help of a passive, enabling and complicit citizenry.
Trump learned from Hitler that a lie, if told frequently enough, could convince many that fiction was truth. We saw him test of this theory with his birther claim that Obama was not an American citizen. The birther lie allowed Trump to examine how his racist beliefs would play among white Americans, and it served as a dress rehearsal for his bully pulpit claim of fraud before, during, and after the 2020 election, stoking the American psyche with an accusation that, in the event he lost his bid for a second term, he could use the lie to remain in power.
The tragedy of repeated lies is that they transform beliefs into behaviors that operate at the basest level of human activity. Acting out lies using simple phrases like “Where is Pelosi?” “Hang Mike Pence,” “Stop the steal,” and “Lock her up,” turn crowds into mobs, mobs into rage, and rage into unthinking and uncontrolled violence.
What looms in our future is the very real possibility of an in-house insurgency of Americans who continue to believe in the lie of a fraudulent election and are convinced they are acting as true patriots. We are at the cusp of having the true believers of this lie become our nation’s counterpart to the IRA in Ireland, the FARC in Columbia, and the ETA in Spain. In our case, the Tea Party/Trump Republicans have become the political face of this newest of insurgencies. I weep for my nation, my children and grandchildren.
John S. Haller Jr.
Carbondale