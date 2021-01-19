Voice of the Reader: A lie is a lie

To the Editor:

In the years following the First World War, an antisemitic “stab-in-the-back” conspiracy theory was used by right-wing extremists to explain how Jews allied with communists and other insidious foreign interests were responsible for the defeat of the German homeland. The evilness of this lie, repeated again and again by Adolf Hitler, fueled the German psyche until it became mainstream thinking. Although untrue, the lie catapulted Hitler into power, and kept him there. This same lie eventually metastasized into the Holocaust with the help of a passive, enabling and complicit citizenry.

Trump learned from Hitler that a lie, if told frequently enough, could convince many that fiction was truth. We saw him test of this theory with his birther claim that Obama was not an American citizen. The birther lie allowed Trump to examine how his racist beliefs would play among white Americans, and it served as a dress rehearsal for his bully pulpit claim of fraud before, during, and after the 2020 election, stoking the American psyche with an accusation that, in the event he lost his bid for a second term, he could use the lie to remain in power.