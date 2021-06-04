Voice of the Reader: A local treasure

Ever notice how some places don't age no matter how long they've been there? One such spot for me is Giant City Lodge. Was just there for the fabulous chicken dinner — another wonder that hasn't changed with the years. This marvelous structure dates back to the days when FDR created the CCC Conservation Corps that began to build the lodge in 1933 of multi-hued sandstone and white oak timber. There's not a nail in the edifice! Mule teams dragged materials into place. All a bit before my time, but I believe one feels the history of the lodge. Mike Kelley and his family style have much to do with the welcoming warmth inside. The young and personable staff he hires adds greatly to the atmosphere. I recall film director Michael Mann marrying a local friend of mine under the Bison head as I uncorked bottle after bottle of wine in the kitchen. My area of expertise! My son Ben did a comedy routine in a back room on high school drama night. Many who've lived here a while have memories connected with the lodge. Not to overlook the rental cabins where Peg hosted a work retreat many years ago. Memories swirl about the lodge. The park of course speaks for its own rolling grandeur. Nature's crowning glory abounds. Do not neglect to order the chicken dinner! You'll be licking happy lips when you do!