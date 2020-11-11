Voice of the Reader: A look at the numbers

To the Editor:
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton warned that, instead of income taxes being lowered or remaining the same for 97% of Illinoisans, they could increase 20% across the board since the graduated tax amendment wasn't adopted. AARP Illinois also said a retirement tax might have to be considered as an alternative.
Sixty-eight percent of Williamson County voters, 73% of Franklin County voters and 56% of Jackson County voters voted against the amendment that would have raised taxes on only those who earn more than $250,000 per year. Median income in Williamson County is $49,000, $41,000 in Franklin County and $38,000 in Jackson County.
Bill Thomas
Carterville
