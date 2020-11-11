 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: A look at the numbers
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: A look at the numbers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton warned that, instead of income taxes being lowered or remaining the same for 97% of Illinoisans, they could increase 20% across the board since the graduated tax amendment wasn't adopted. AARP Illinois also said a retirement tax might have to be considered as an alternative.

Sixty-eight percent of Williamson County voters, 73% of Franklin County voters and 56% of Jackson County voters voted against the amendment that would have raised taxes on only those who earn more than $250,000 per year. Median income in Williamson County is $49,000, $41,000 in Franklin County and $38,000 in Jackson County.

Bill Thomas

Carterville

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News