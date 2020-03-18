Voice of the Reader: A memorial
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: A memorial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I think most everybody could name a half dozen people in their lives that helped shape the person they became as an adult. One such individual for me was my high school art teacher at Carbondale Community High School, Mr. Tom Seward.

I had a few bright spots during that time and one of those bright spots was the time I spent in Tom's art classes. His talent was off the charts. He would do these elaborate meticulous drawings usually infused with a bit of humor.

Tom was always a quiet, reserved man and his teaching style was by example. He would also share examples of previous student's work that he felt were successful.

I was glad that we crossed paths and felt that his drive and meticulous nature was a great influence on the person I became. I tried to reach out to him on a few occasions. But was never successful.

Unfortunately, a search this past week gave me a heavy heart as I ran across his obituary from 2014. I wished now I had tried harder to reach out to him, to let him know that he helped me through a difficult time in my life. And that he made those years more interesting and I often thought of him and a handful of others who helped me along the way.

Do you have people in your life that have inspired you? Have shaped you? Do they know what they have meant to you?

Philip Dees

Terre Haute, Indiana

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: It's time

Letter to the Editor: It is time for the president to step aside and let the professionals like Dr. Fauci address the American people. It is time for the president to act like an adult, and set an example of what to do.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Real facts

Letter to the Editor: I have two questions: How many crimes committed by undocumented immigrants against Americans and legal immigrants is enough? And where is the compassion for the victims?

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Thank you

Letter to the Editor: I wish to express my appreciation to Jeﬀrey A. Robinson, Williamson County Supervisor of Assessments, and his staﬀ.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: No basis in reality

Letter to the Editor: Those who live near oil and gas development can not only see the benefits first-hand — they can also see that fear-mongering claims made by the “Keep It In the Ground” movement have little basis in reality.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News