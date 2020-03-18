Voice of the Reader: A memorial

To the Editor:

I think most everybody could name a half dozen people in their lives that helped shape the person they became as an adult. One such individual for me was my high school art teacher at Carbondale Community High School, Mr. Tom Seward.

I had a few bright spots during that time and one of those bright spots was the time I spent in Tom's art classes. His talent was off the charts. He would do these elaborate meticulous drawings usually infused with a bit of humor.

Tom was always a quiet, reserved man and his teaching style was by example. He would also share examples of previous student's work that he felt were successful.

I was glad that we crossed paths and felt that his drive and meticulous nature was a great influence on the person I became. I tried to reach out to him on a few occasions. But was never successful.

Unfortunately, a search this past week gave me a heavy heart as I ran across his obituary from 2014. I wished now I had tried harder to reach out to him, to let him know that he helped me through a difficult time in my life. And that he made those years more interesting and I often thought of him and a handful of others who helped me along the way.