Voice of the Reader: A message

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I would like to reply to Mike Bost's campaign manager, Myles Nelson, regarding his opinion of Ray Lenzi's recent op-ed.

I did some research on Mike's voting record to verify Mr. Nelson's remarks. I do see where he missed some votes in June 2019 and that fits with what he says. I did notice something else though while looking at the Ballotpedia website. The majority of Mike's votes are strictly partisan. As long as Republicans held the House, he was a "yes" vote. In 2018, after the Democrats took back the House, the majority of his votes were "no".

Then, I compared different bills and his votes on them specifically. I was completely appalled. He voted no to lower drug costs, to protect the right to organize, to remove the time limit on ratifying the ERA, the advancement of voters rights, protecting Americans with preexisting conditions, condemning the president's racist remarks to members of Congress and securing America's federal elections — just to name a few.