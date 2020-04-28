Voice of the Reader: A moment of truth
Voice of the Reader: A moment of truth

To the Editor:

On May 1, we have a moment of truth coming in Illinois. The moment when the "give me liberty or give me COVID-19" people will be asked to wear a mask in public to protect their fellow Americans.

I went to Walmart and Menards on Saturday and people wearing masks were in the minority, by far. The governor indicated the order would take effect on May 1. That doesn't mean that we can go without masks until then.

I understand that we have a low infection rate in southern Illinois but our "casualty" rate has steadily increased. I think wearing a mask in public until this crisis is over is a smart and easy way to help it end more quickly.

It's not a surrender of freedoms to wear a mask to protect each other. It may not be fashionable or seen as a little creepy to wear a face covering, but personally I think I look better with it on.

William O'Shea

West Frankfort

