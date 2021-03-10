Voice of the Reader: A no-brainer

To the Editor:

Since Catherine Field was elected to the Carbondale District 95 School Board there has been significant change in our schools. The culture and climate of the district has improved dramatically. Teachers consistently report the district is a better place to work than in previous years.

Student achievement scores grew in the last three years across all student groups, including African, Hispanic and special needs students.

Core curriculum, which is the basic curriculum received by all students, has had a complete overhaul to raise the expectations of teaching and learning in the district for all learners.

The district has created systems that track every child's progress throughout the year to ensure all students are on track for success and have the support they need to do it.

A clear vision of the district has now been created by a large group of stakeholder to ensure the district has consistency in the improvements.

If you approve of these accomplishments and change and would like to see continued progress vote to re-elect Catherine Field for CES District 95 School board.

Gordon Plumb

Carbondale

