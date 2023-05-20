To the Editor:

I live in Benton and for the last 3.5 years I have worked as a home care aide out of the Help at Home office in Carbondale. I like taking care of people. Right now, I’m looking after my sister. She suffered a stroke a couple of years ago and she almost didn’t make it. This job allows me to see to it that my loved ones are cared for, and that my clients are able to remain in their homes with the support of proper care.

However this job is not without its challenges. It’s painful when clients pass when you forge a bond after caring for them for years. And that anguish is made worse by the unnecessary financial struggles we’re put through by poverty wages. $15.45 is a poverty wage, especially if you’re the only income for your household and responsible for financially supporting family members.

A raise would make all the difference in the world. It would mean that I could help my grandchildren out a little more. We live in a really poor area. There aren’t jobs down here. It’s hard for the younger people in this area to get work. By raising wages for home care workers, we improve the financial health of communities across the state. People who do back breaking work to care for our sick and our elderly should not have to juggle bills or skip meals just to survive.

Thank you for your time.

LaDonna Long

Benton