Voice of the Reader: A response

To the Editor:

A letter to the editor (“Questions”) in the Sunday, July 19, edition of The Southern took issue with a protest concerning human rights held in Carbondale on June 29 where the Carbondale Public Safety Center was vandalized.

One of my staff members, along with many others, did attend the protest. However, this person did not take part in any vandalism and did not break any laws. Nor was my staffer attending the event on behalf of our campaign. It should be noted that our campaign fully supports freedom of speech and association for all U.S. citizens. The writer is simply alleging guilt by association. There is no place for that.

As to some of the author’s other points: We reject acts of vandalism and violence by all parties. I do not support zeroing out police budgets. We do think George Floyd’s murder has raised serious issues at all levels of government regarding police abuses. We do support the 21st Century George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk. We support uplifting all marginalized individuals. Human rights issues are real and must be addressed.

So, let’s move on … there are many pressing issues in this campaign.