Voice of the Reader: A tribute to Robert Harrell

To the Editor:
Forty-five years ago this month, I walked into the Jackson County Courthouse to start my legal career working in the State’s Attorney's Office. I soon met the County Clerk and Recorder Robert Harrell. If you worked for a county office then, you had to go to the Clerk’s Office and sign papers to be on the payroll. The Clerk’s Office processed all pay checks for county employees.
Bob took the time to come out of his personal office and greeted me warmly. He was the kind of person who you felt you knew and liked immediately. Bob made it clear that I was always welcome in his office and any help he could render would be gladly given.
On April 16, the surreal pandemic of COVID-19 took Bob Harrell’s life in Michigan. Bob had relocated from Carbondale to Michigan after his wonderful wife Marie, passed on in January 2019. Bob wanted to live near one of his daughters, Amelia. His other daughter, Elizabeth, lives in California.
On his death, we lost a fine man who had been an outstanding public servant and my friend. A man I came to know well as I worked for county government for 13 years. Bob spent 20 years as Jackson County Clerk, serving from 1974 to 1994. He was elected five times to the office. I believe he earned five terms because Bob was honest, dedicated to helping the public, a caring person to his staff, and a servant of the people. He was there for all the citizens of Jackson County regardless of political affiliation. Bob honored his public trust and his duties. Bob was always at work appearing every work day and working many late hours during the elections. Bob operated the election process in the county and rarely was there ever a problem or difficulty in providing a smooth and professional voting system. Bob became a highly regarded expert on elections and bettered most attorneys in his deep knowledge of election law.
Bob served as a veteran, a tenured university professor, pubic official, as well as a loving father and husband. He was someone who I saw fight for equality and fairness in our community. May God bless Robert Harrell.
John Clemons
Attorney
Murphysboro
