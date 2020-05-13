Voice of the Reader: A tribute to Robert Harrell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Forty-five years ago this month, I walked into the Jackson County Courthouse to start my legal career working in the State’s Attorney's Office. I soon met the County Clerk and Recorder Robert Harrell. If you worked for a county office then, you had to go to the Clerk’s Office and sign papers to be on the payroll. The Clerk’s Office processed all pay checks for county employees.

Bob took the time to come out of his personal office and greeted me warmly. He was the kind of person who you felt you knew and liked immediately. Bob made it clear that I was always welcome in his office and any help he could render would be gladly given.

On April 16, the surreal pandemic of COVID-19 took Bob Harrell’s life in Michigan. Bob had relocated from Carbondale to Michigan after his wonderful wife Marie, passed on in January 2019. Bob wanted to live near one of his daughters, Amelia. His other daughter, Elizabeth, lives in California.