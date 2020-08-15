Voice of the Reader: A true hero

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Thank you for your feature on the Rev. Dr. Archibald Mosley, who died Aug. 6. As your piece makes clear, Rev. Mosley was a remarkable and courageous man, with many achievements. What your article did not say is that he was a fighter for freedom for black people. A leader in the region’s NAACP in the 1950s and early 1960s, he led efforts to desegregate the Colp schools and to get restaurants in the area to treat Black and white customers the same way.

I knew Rev. Mosley when I was in high school, during the campaign to integrate Carbondale’s whites-only restaurants. He was part of the interracial Carbondale Civil Rights Council that persuaded the restaurant owners to desegregate. I was part of the group that tested whether or not they did so. As reported in The Southern (04 May 1960, p. 3), the Black patrons had no problems.

During this period, I learned from my parents that a cross was burned in the Mosley front yard in Colp. I suspect that this was due to the Rev. Mosley’s efforts to integrate the two Colp elementary schools. The saga of that struggle is quite well document in The Southern’s archives, although I could find no mention of the cross-burning.