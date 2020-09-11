Voice of the Reader: A true threat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

A drowning man does not much care if the person throwing him a lifesaver is a deplorable human being. This goes a long way toward explaining the loyalty of Trump’s base. If one believes that “blue collar America” or “white Christian America” is facing an existential threat, then voting one’s desperation can seem rational.

While serious problems exist, the issues we face are manageable. However, Trump’s policies have made them worse. In past administrations questionable police killings were investigated by the Department of Justice. Even if the police were found to have acted within the law, the DOJ would often promote reforms that could reduce police use of force, improve community relations and build trust. This approach was abandoned by Trump and we are seeing the results. His harsh rhetoric only adds fuel to the fire making us all less safe.