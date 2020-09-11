Voice of the Reader: A true threat

To the Editor:
A drowning man does not much care if the person throwing him a lifesaver is a deplorable human being. This goes a long way toward explaining the loyalty of Trump’s base. If one believes that “blue collar America” or “white Christian America” is facing an existential threat, then voting one’s desperation can seem rational.
While serious problems exist, the issues we face are manageable. However, Trump’s policies have made them worse. In past administrations questionable police killings were investigated by the Department of Justice. Even if the police were found to have acted within the law, the DOJ would often promote reforms that could reduce police use of force, improve community relations and build trust. This approach was abandoned by Trump and we are seeing the results. His harsh rhetoric only adds fuel to the fire making us all less safe.
Trade is another area where we face real challenges. But Trump’s tariffs, a middle-class tax, have not helped. People in others counties are not going to buy American because of our tariffs. China is cleaning our clock, in part, because they have invested in infrastructure. Where is Trump’s infrastructure program? We cannot afford one because of the GOP’s focus on cutting taxes for the wealthy. We have abandoned the TPP while China’s Silk Road Initiative keeps on trucking.
These are just two examples that show Trump is making waves not offering lifesavers. Most drowning victims succumb because of their own panic.
Michael Sullivan
Carbondale
