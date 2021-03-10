 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: AAUW member remembered
To the Editor:

As we embrace the first half of Women's History Month, it is a most fitting time to think of a very special woman who graced our lives in Southern Illinois and added quality to many of our collective special moments.

Anne Marie Hill died just two months short of being 105 years old and she carried her grace and special characteristics until the end.

Anne joined the Carbondale Branch of AAUW (then, American Association of University Women) in 1979, when she moved to Carbondale to work at SIU in office systems and computing affairs.

She was AAUW's longtime yearbook editor or newsletter editor, then corresponding secretary and publicity chair. We did not have titles for the roles in which she served as conversationalist and historian.

One always felt engaged and informed when Anne was present, and even more so when present at her home. This was particularly exemplified when our Branch hosted six Malawian women who started their American experience in Carbondale on their U.S. trip to study "Democracy in Action." Anne excelled!

At a recent board meeting we realized that Anne was no longer on our membership roster, though she had continued to support our public events until quite recently. In honor of her service with exemplary dedication, the AAUW Board decided to extend a continuing courtesy membership for her.

Though initiated, that membership had not been finalized when we learned on Feb. 15 that Anne had died. After more than 40 years, we remember Anne as AAUW member!

Ella Lacey

Carbondale

