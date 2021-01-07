Voice of the Reader: Abolish the Electoral College

To the Editor:

It's past time to abolish the Electoral College, which should have been abolished along with slavery. The College was a three-fifths compromise to get slave states to vote to ratify the Constitution.

Five times the College has ignored the people's vote and chosen the loser. Twice the House of Representatives has elected the president. This history begs the question, did my vote really count? There are too many politicians with vested interest between the voter and the result. State election officials vote on the legality of the voter's vote, the Electoral College votes on the state's votes, and congressional politicians vote on the vote of the College. Shouldn't a citizen's vote as first counted be enough?

America needs a nonpolitical Election Commission (ideally made up of nonvoters). The commission can standardize voting laws, receive state certified totals, add the sums and announce the winner. Taking the state electors and Congress out of the process will insure its the people's majority, not politicians who determine election outcomes. Having politicians involved is like putting a fox in the hen house. Lets move out of the 1700s into the 21st century.

Richard Gillespie

Anna

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0