Voice of the Reader: Abortion law repeal bad for families

Abortion has been carved out since the 70s, by extremist pro-abortion activist special interests (with whom Kelly Cassidy is one of the House's greatest allies) such as the ACLU, and including profiteers such as Planned Parenthood, of virtually every ordinary common sense healthcare practice, including parents supervising the care of their children. Parents are given authority over every other medical procedure of their minor children, as they should be. Every imaginable exception has already been given in the current law. The law has finally survived rigorous court scrutiny. This isn't protecting minors, it is like adults buying alcohol for minors, so they can hide from their parents, instead of being accountable and receiving wise counsel. Repealing this law just pushes Illinois further down the road of broken homes and broken families, and away from God-given authority. Southern Illinois, where there still remains some common sense, should lead the effort against HB1757.