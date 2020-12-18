Voice of the Reader: Above and beyond

To the Editor:

This is in reference to the Senior Adult Services in Carbondale. I have worked here part-time for one year. The staff here really deserve recognition. They go beyond the call of duty to help the community.

I have observed various acts of kindness offered to the underprivileged and many times it has been out of their own resources. Also, they treat everybody the same, with kindness and respect. This Christmas with the pandemic, they have sent out numerous gifts and cards to people.

This group helps everyone they can. I think they truly deserve to be recognized in today's world.

Janice Swanson

Herrin

