 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Above and beyond
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Above and beyond

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

This is in reference to the Senior Adult Services in Carbondale. I have worked here part-time for one year. The staff here really deserve recognition. They go beyond the call of duty to help the community.

I have observed various acts of kindness offered to the underprivileged and many times it has been out of their own resources. Also, they treat everybody the same, with kindness and respect. This Christmas with the pandemic, they have sent out numerous gifts and cards to people.

This group helps everyone they can. I think they truly deserve to be recognized in today's world.

Janice Swanson

Herrin

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Remember this action

Letter to the Editor: Yesterday some 106 Republicans signed an amicus brief supporting Texas' Supreme Court lawsuit, which simply states the election we just had was a fraud and should be over turned in favor of Donald J. Trump.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Lack of respect

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Bost has clearly demonstrated his lack of respect for our nation's electoral system by his support of the Texan lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President-elect Biden’s win in the national election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News