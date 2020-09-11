Voice of the Reader: Accountable

To the Editor:
A letter to the editor (“The Choice is Clear”) in the Saturday, Sept. 5, edition of The Southern Illinoisan took issue with Democratic Congressional Candidate Ray Lenzi’s response to the coronavirus crisis. In the letter, the writer maintains that Lenzi is basing his entire campaign on attacking Mike Bost’s response to the outbreak and outlines Bost’s voting record on emergency response legislation.
First, let’s be clear. The writer failed to mention that Mike Bost voted against the HEROES Act. The HEROES Act is a $3 trillion stimulus package designed to supplement the CARES Act. The measure was approved by the House on May 15 and sent to the Senate, where it spent the summer languishing on the desk of Sen. Mitch McConnell, who’s failed leadership is impacting the entire country. Thanks to Bost, and many others, Southern Illinois families are facing the fear of uncertainty and are suffering the effects of an economic downturn with no real end in sight.
Let’s also not forget that Bost voted 33 times to take away health insurance from 30 million people nationally, including 50,000 in his own district. That would have cost 3,500 local doctors, nurses and allied healthcare workers their jobs. Mike Bost is also clearly marked as a pawn of Big Pharma, costing you more for your medicines. He has also voted for huge cuts in Medicare and Medicaid.
As for the basis of Lenzi’s campaign, well, “No Show” Mike needs to be held accountable for abandoning 12th District voters. He shows up every two years and says “vote for me” and then he disappears. The “We the People” campaign of Ray Lenzi says enough is enough. Please visit www.lenziforcongress.org for a complete rundown of the campaign’s positions and Ray’s response to various issues, including the coronavirus crisis. You’ll soon agree that it’s time to retire Mike Bost.
Rod Sievers
Communications Director
Lenzi for Congress
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!