Voice of the Reader: Accountable

To the Editor:

A letter to the editor (“The Choice is Clear”) in the Saturday, Sept. 5, edition of The Southern Illinoisan took issue with Democratic Congressional Candidate Ray Lenzi’s response to the coronavirus crisis. In the letter, the writer maintains that Lenzi is basing his entire campaign on attacking Mike Bost’s response to the outbreak and outlines Bost’s voting record on emergency response legislation.

First, let’s be clear. The writer failed to mention that Mike Bost voted against the HEROES Act. The HEROES Act is a $3 trillion stimulus package designed to supplement the CARES Act. The measure was approved by the House on May 15 and sent to the Senate, where it spent the summer languishing on the desk of Sen. Mitch McConnell, who’s failed leadership is impacting the entire country. Thanks to Bost, and many others, Southern Illinois families are facing the fear of uncertainty and are suffering the effects of an economic downturn with no real end in sight.