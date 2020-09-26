Voice of the Reader: Afraid to debate?

To the Editor:
I was traveling through Carbondale last week and I saw a person dressed in a ludicrous chicken suit along with a small gathering of people in front of Mike Bost’s campaign headquarters.
This odd display piqued my curiosity and I looked into the matter and discovered that the stunt was led by Ray Lenzi, the Democrat candidate for Congress. It seemed the chicken was supposed to make the point that Mike Bost did not have the courage to debate Lenzi. I checked with Congressman Bost’s office and discovered that during the very time that Lenzi was complaining, Mike Bost was in fact in Washington, D.C., doing his job in the House of Representatives by attending committee hearings, casting votes, and otherwise representing the people of Southern Illinois.
If anyone should be afraid of a debate it should be Democratic Candidate Lenzi. I would like to hear him defend his far left support of policies that would defund the police, raise taxes on the middle class, and cripple industry, farming, and coal mining with his version of the green new deal. Mr. Lenzi’s agenda would perhaps play well in Nancy Pelosi’s district, but for the vast majority of those living in Southern Illinois it is an affront to our way of life. When I cast my ballot on Nov. 3, I will be voting for the person who goes to work for this district. Vote Mike Bost for Congress.
David Brown
Carterville
