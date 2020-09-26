Voice of the Reader: Afraid to debate?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I was traveling through Carbondale last week and I saw a person dressed in a ludicrous chicken suit along with a small gathering of people in front of Mike Bost’s campaign headquarters.

This odd display piqued my curiosity and I looked into the matter and discovered that the stunt was led by Ray Lenzi, the Democrat candidate for Congress. It seemed the chicken was supposed to make the point that Mike Bost did not have the courage to debate Lenzi. I checked with Congressman Bost’s office and discovered that during the very time that Lenzi was complaining, Mike Bost was in fact in Washington, D.C., doing his job in the House of Representatives by attending committee hearings, casting votes, and otherwise representing the people of Southern Illinois.