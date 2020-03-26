Voice of the Reader: Alarming

To the Editor:

The news regarding the president's thought to completely re-open our country and economy by Easter is alarming.

I would ask the readership to thoughtfully consider this decision by President Trump and the consequences. I can not believe Southern Illinoisans are ready to sacrifice their grandparents for the stock market.

I would also like the readership to consider the coronavirus is making a lot of younger folks sick too.

Re-opening the economy and country by Easter could be a disaster.

And, lastly, for those of you who think the coronavirus will not effect you to consider this: Don't be overconfident and prideful because for whom the bell tolls, because it might be for you if you're not careful.

Robert Hughes

Mount Vernon

