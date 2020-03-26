Voice of the Reader: Alarming
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Alarming

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The news regarding the president's thought to completely re-open our country and economy by Easter is alarming.

I would ask the readership to thoughtfully consider this decision by President Trump and the consequences. I can not believe Southern Illinoisans are ready to sacrifice their grandparents for the stock market.

I would also like the readership to consider the coronavirus is making a lot of younger folks sick too.

Re-opening the economy and country by Easter could be a disaster.

And, lastly, for those of you who think the coronavirus will not effect you to consider this: Don't be overconfident and prideful because for whom the bell tolls, because it might be for you if you're not careful.

Robert Hughes

Mount Vernon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Slow response

Letter to the Editor: Instead, the task of coping with the virus has been left to governors whose states are short supplies and hospital beds, and Dr. Fauci should be listened to rather than being used as a briefing background prop.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Concerns

Letter to the Editor: The problems they had are nothing like the problems kids have today, with drugs and bullying. My heart goes out to them.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Just as vital

Letter to the Editor: It is time we recognize that protecting ourselves from disease and pollution is just as important as protecting ourselves from terrorism or foreign aggression.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Lessen the damage

Letter to the Editor: Congress should suspend negative credit reporting for 120 days, giving Illinoisans a chance to make it back on their feet without long-term financial damage.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Panic mode

Letter to the Editor: No matter how bleak things may seem, I know in my mind that we will come back strong, healthy and better equipped for the next.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Thank a trucker

Letter to the Editor: As you check out at the store, remember how your purchase got there. Truckers will continue to work throughout this crisis, as they always have, to keep America great.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: It's time

Letter to the Editor: It is time for the president to step aside and let the professionals like Dr. Fauci address the American people. It is time for the president to act like an adult, and set an example of what to do.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News