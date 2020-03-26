Voice of the Reader: Alarming

To the Editor:
The news regarding the president's thought to completely re-open our country and economy by Easter is alarming.
I would ask the readership to thoughtfully consider this decision by President Trump and the consequences. I can not believe Southern Illinoisans are ready to sacrifice their grandparents for the stock market.
You have free articles remaining.
I would also like the readership to consider the coronavirus is making a lot of younger folks sick too.
Re-opening the economy and country by Easter could be a disaster.
And, lastly, for those of you who think the coronavirus will not effect you to consider this: Don't be overconfident and prideful because for whom the bell tolls, because it might be for you if you're not careful.
Robert Hughes
Mount Vernon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!