Voice of the Reader: All of the above

To the Editor:

The last thing legislators should be doing right now is raising energy costs on Illinoisans.

One move that special interest groups are pushing is invoking the “fixed resource requirement” that pulls Illinois out of the competitive energy capacity market. It would raise electricity costs on Illinois consumers by $414 million a year, according to the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

We must continue to take an all-of-the-above approach to energy policy and utilize natural gas, coal, nuclear and renewables. Let’s focus on reopening Illinois so we can work, shop, play and worship together again!

Hiking electricity prices and reducing reliability in this current economic climate would be disastrous and unnecessary. Let’s address the issues facing Illinois families and businesses, instead of passing legislation that will exacerbate their financial woes by driving up energy prices.

Andrew Kanik

McLeansboro

