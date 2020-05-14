Voice of the Reader: All of the above
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: All of the above

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The last thing legislators should be doing right now is raising energy costs on Illinoisans.

One move that special interest groups are pushing is invoking the “fixed resource requirement” that pulls Illinois out of the competitive energy capacity market. It would raise electricity costs on Illinois consumers by $414 million a year, according to the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

We must continue to take an all-of-the-above approach to energy policy and utilize natural gas, coal, nuclear and renewables. Let’s focus on reopening Illinois so we can work, shop, play and worship together again!

Hiking electricity prices and reducing reliability in this current economic climate would be disastrous and unnecessary. Let’s address the issues facing Illinois families and businesses, instead of passing legislation that will exacerbate their financial woes by driving up energy prices.

Andrew Kanik

McLeansboro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Words of wisdom

Letter to the Editor: To everyone in the Class of 2020, I will echo Mr. Muir's final thoughts in his article: God bless you on your journey, you are the future and we're counting on you.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A tribute to Robert Harrell

Letter to the Editor: Bob served as a veteran, a tenured university professor, pubic official, as well as a loving father and husband. He was someone who I saw fight for equality and fairness in our community. May God bless Robert Harrell.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The struggle

Letter to the Editor: Nursing homes aren’t the only ones feeling the strain of COVID-19 elder care. Due to the virus’s high elder mortality, more families than ever are struggling to care for their beloved elder around-the-clock at home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News