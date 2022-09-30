Voice of the Reader: “All That Jazz”

To the Editor:

Have you heard the lovely sound

going around town? If not, you aren’t

listening to the mellow jazz wafting from Buckwater Brew Works every Thursday night from 7 to 9. Mel, Phil, and Tom will ease you into such a state, you might not want to leave. That gives you the time to

sample the tasty craft beers and superior quality food. Do NOT miss the big pretzel! Hard to leave such serenity. Three sets go by so quickly. Melodies linger in the air. Too soft to hear if you’re not near. Come savor the joy while it lasts. Such treasures can fade so fast. Let that sound linger!

Steve Falcone

Carbondale