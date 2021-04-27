Voice of the Reader: Allow us to breathe

To the Editor:

The Carbondale Branch NAACP extends continued prayers for the family of George Floyd, as well as the many other families impacted by violence in America. We are certainly encouraged by the fact that justice has prevailed in the murder case against Derek Chauvin, however, justice is more than one verdict.

Even with this verdict, it is a sad indictment on America that African Americans are killed at the hands of law enforcement at such an alarming rate. So – the NAACP will continue to work to ensure that we have a justice system that is both transparent, equitable, and accountable.

We strongly encourage Illinois citizens to call on their legislators to pass HB1727 – the Bad Apples in Law Enforcement Accountability Act that would hold officers accountable for unjustifiable violence.

In addition, we call on citizens across the country to demand their U.S. Senators pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the first ever, bold comprehensive approach to hold police accountable, end racial profiling, change the culture of law enforcement, empower our communities, and build trust between law enforcement and our communities by addressing systemic racism and bias to help save lives.